What channel Cowboys vs. Eagles Saturday night game is on & how to watch via live stream

ESPN will host this week’s al matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly.

The Cowboys have already claimed they will play all their starters heading into this matchup. The Cowboys sit in 4th place in the NFC standings but have an outside shot at moving up to the No. 2 seed depending on how things go Sunday. If Dallas wins and the Rams and Bucs both lose, the Cowboys would claim the 2-seed.

The Eagles have already clinched a playoff berth and aren’t going to be playing any key players. Philly could move up to the 6-seed but it really doesn’t matter much. Chances are the Eagles will have to play the Bucs, Rams or Cowboys in the first round of the playoffs.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via ABC or WatchESPN. You can also live stream on the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

Cowboys vs. Eagles

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream link: ABC, WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: DAL -225, PHI +185DAL -225,