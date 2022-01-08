 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Panthers plan to keep Matt Rhule for 2022 season

Carolina won’t be in the market for a new head coach this offseason.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers
Head coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers walks onto the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Carolina Panthers will retain Matt Rhule as head coach for the 2022-23 season, according to Jeremy Fowler. Rhule was unlikely to be fired after just his second season at the helm but there was speculation about how the Panthers would address the lack of improvement under the coach.

Rhule is set to go back-to-back seasons with five wins, if the Panthers fail to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18. He’s been unable to get the quarterback situation right in Carolina, as the Panthers have tried to take this offense to the next level with Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, Cam Newton and PJ Walker all getting chances at the position. Rhule also has to make a new hire at offensive coordinator after firing Joe Brady.

The Panthers head coach excelled in the college ranks prior to his stint with the Panthers. He turned around historically moribund Temple in the mid-2010’s before taking over a Baylor programs in ruins following the sexual assault scandals under head coach Art Briles. In three years, he took the Bears from a one-win campaign in 2017 to an 11-win campaign in 2019.

