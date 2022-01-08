Report: Panthers plan to keep Matt Rhule for 2022 season

The Carolina Panthers will retain Matt Rhule as head coach for the 2022-23 season, according to Jeremy Fowler. Rhule was unlikely to be fired after just his second season at the helm but there was speculation about how the Panthers would address the lack of improvement under the coach.

Rhule is set to go back-to-back seasons with five wins, if the Panthers fail to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18. He’s been unable to get the quarterback situation right in Carolina, as the Panthers have tried to take this offense to the next level with Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, Cam Newton and PJ Walker all getting chances at the position. Rhule also has to make a new hire at offensive coordinator after firing Joe Brady.

The Panthers head coach excelled in the college ranks prior to his stint with the Panthers. He turned around historically moribund Temple in the mid-2010’s before taking over a Baylor programs in ruins following the sexual assault scandals under head coach Art Briles. In three years, he took the Bears from a one-win campaign in 2017 to an 11-win campaign in 2019.