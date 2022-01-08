Why Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit are calling Chiefs-Broncos on Saturday night

ESPN is broadcasting a Saturday doubleheader to open the NFL’s Week 18 slate, and it brings a rare treat. ESPN has their Monday Night Football crew — Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry — calling Cowboys-Eagles on Saturday evening, but before that, we get Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Laura Rutledge calling Chiefs-Broncos in the early slot. Parry is serving as the rules expert for both games.

Fowler and Herbstreit have been calling college games together since 2014. This will not be the only NFL game they call this year. With the expansion of the playoffs to 14 teams and the addition of a Monday playoff game during the Wild Card round, we’ll get them for that game on Monday, January 17. That will be the same game Peyton Manning and Eli Manning broadcast one more ManningCast for the season. It’s not clear what game will be assigned that slot.