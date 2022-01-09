 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Baker Mayfield reportedly in line to be the Browns starting QB in 2022

The Browns appear set to keep Baker Mayfield around for the 2022 season.

By Chet Gresham
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns leaves the field following a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns once again played below expectations this season. Despite a good start to the season and lots of talent up and down the roster, Cleveland was eliminated from playoff contention earlier than expected and are assured a losing record for the 2021 season.

Mayfield has had bad luck with injuries this season, which makes it tougher to evaluate his play, but the fact that he was healthy enough to play means we probably need to take his play at face value. And unfortunately, there wasn’t a lot of value there. But, the team, for now, appears to be on board with Mayfield as the starter next season according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

There aren’t going to be any contract extension talks this offseason and it would surprise nobody if the team investigated an upgrade at the position. Mayfield hasn’t sunk his value completely just yet, but if he does get the shot to start again next season like it appears he will, he will need to prove himself and in a big way.

