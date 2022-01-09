What channel is Colts vs. Jaguars on and what is game time for Week 18

The Indianapolis Colts face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the last game of the NFL regular season on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. The matchup will air on CBS.

The Colts failed to secure their playoff bid by losing a 23-20 game to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17. At 9-7, one more gaffe could cost them their season. Believe it or not, they won’t have an easy task at hand this weekend. They haven’t won a game in Jacksonville since 2014. We’ll see if that changes for Indy in Week 18, with the impetus to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

It’s been a miserable year for the Jaguars. A 2-14 record, a head coach firing before we hit 2022, various injuries.. Dumpster fire. However, preventing a team that’s on the fence from seeing playoff action holds some value. It will probably come down to how badly the team wants a No. 1 overall draft pick. We can almost guarantee that they will let Trevor Lawrence and Co. loose for an attempt at a confidence-boosting win to take with them into the long and arduous offseason.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 9th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Indianapolis Colts are -14.5 point favorites in their regular-season finale with the over/under installed at 44 points. The Colts moneyline sits at -1000, while the Jaguars sit at +650.