What channel is Washington vs. Giants on and what is game time for Week 18

The Washington Football Team battles the New York Giants for one final NFC East matchup in the 2021-22 NFL season on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The game will air on FOX.

Washington hasn’t been able to shake the injury bug all year. Not to mention, COVID-19 has impacted them dearly in the last few weeks — essentially putting the wraps on any playoff chances. Taylor Heinicke has stepped into the starting quarterback role and has performed respectably. It will take some more snaps, which he most likely will get against New York for him to continue establishing his starting role.

The Giants have essentially been an afterthought this season. They are 4-12, and have only secured three wins on their home turf. With Daniel Jones shut down at least until training camp, it will likely be Mike Glennon under center once again to conclude the year.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 9th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Washington Football Team are -7 point road favorites, with the point total installed at 37.5. Washington’s moneyline sits at -310, while the Giants moneyline sits at +245.