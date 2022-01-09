What channel is Bears vs. Vikings on and what is game time for Week 18

The final week of the NFL regular season will feature two NFC North teams simply trying to get to the finish line as the Chicago Bears hit the road to meet the Minnesota Vikings.

Chicago (6-10) is perhaps playing its final game under head coach Matt Nagy and is aiming to end the year on a three-game winning streak. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week so the start will most likely once again go to veteran Andy Dalton.

Minnesota (7-9) was officially eliminated from playoff contention last week and it may be playing its final game under head coach Mike Zimmer. The Vikings are getting Kirk Cousins back from the COVID list for the season finale.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 9th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Vikings enter as a 5.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 44.5.