What channel is Bengals vs. Browns on and what is game time for Week 18

The Week 18 NFL schedule will bring us an AFC North battle in the Buckeye State as the Cincinnati Bengals hit the road to meet the Cleveland Browns.

Cincinnati (10-6) wrapped up the division title last week with a 34-31 upset of the Chiefs. Evan McPherson booted a chip-shot field goal as time expired to capture the AFC North crown for his team. The team is still in play for the No. 1 seed in the AFC depending on how everything shakes out in the AFC this week. They’ll have to do it without quarterback Joe Burrow, who is sitting out of this game with a knee injury.

Cleveland (7-9) was officially eliminated from playoff contention before even stepping onto the field last week and got beat by the Steelers 26-14 on Monday Night Football. Baker Mayfield threw two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss and the questions about his long-term viability with the franchise are starting to pile up as they lumber into the offseason.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 9th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Browns enter as a six-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 38.