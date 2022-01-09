What channel is Titans vs. Texans on and what is game time for Week 18

The Week 18 NFL schedule will bring us an AFC South matchup with major postseason implications as the Tennessee Titans heads down to the Lone Star State to face the Houston Texans.

Tennessee (11-5) successfully clinched the AFC South division title last Sunday last week when it throttled the Dolphins for a 34-3 home victory. It got more good news on Monday as running back Derrick Henry was officially activated from injured reserve and should be ready to take the field come the postseason. The Titans can officially clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a victory over the Texans.

Houston (4-12) is simply trying to get across the finish line and put this nightmare season to bed. The Texans can effectively lock up the No. 3 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft with a loss here.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 9th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

Tennessee enters the game as a 10-point favorite. The total is set at 43.