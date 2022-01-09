What channel is Packers vs. Lions on and what is game time for Week 18

The Green Bay Packers will travel to play the Detroit Lions in their regular season finale on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The game will be aired on FOX.

The Packers have officially clinched the top spot in the NFC playoffs, which means that no other team is reaching the Super Bowl without defeating Aaron Rodgers on the field where he’s had most of his inhuman performances: Lambeau Field. Head coach Matt LaFleur would be wise to rest his star players until their first playoff bout, and he most likely will.

We have a case of best versus worst in this upcoming matchup. The Lions are clawing for a No. 1 overall draft pick in 2022. Of course, that will only happen if they fall to 2-14, and the Jacksonville Jaguars defeat the Indianapolis Colts. Seeing how Green Bay likely won’t show much respect for this game, Detroit could mess around and snag a win from the league’s best team.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 9th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

