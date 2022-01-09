What channel is Patriots vs. Dolphins on and what is game time for Week 18

The Week 18 NFL slate brings us to South Florida for an AFC East showdown in the late afternoon as the Miami Dolphins play host to the New England Patriots.

New England (10-6) is already postseason bound and has a lot to play for in this one. The Patriots could clinch the AFC East title with a win and a Bills loss/tie and could additionally clinch the No. 1 seed with losses by the Chiefs and Titans.

Miami (8-8) had its seven-game winning streak snapped in a 34-3 loss to the Titans last Sunday and as a result, were eliminated from postseason contention. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a pedestrian game and questions remain over his viability as the Dolphins’ future QB.

Game date: Sunday, January 9th

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

New England enters the game as a six-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 39.5.