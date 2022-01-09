What channel is Saints vs. Falcons on and what is game time for Week 18

Two old, bitter NFC South rivals will duke it out in Week 18 as the New Orleans Saints invade Mercedes Benz Stadium to face the Atlanta Falcons.

New Orleans (8-8) is still alive in postseason contention and could potentially clinch the final spot in the NFC with a win and a San Francisco loss on Sunday. The Saints staved off total elimination with an 18-10 victory over the Panthers last Sunday.

Atlanta (7-9) would love nothing more than to ruin their rival’s playoff hopes with a home victory to end the regular season. The Falcons hung tight against the Bills in the snow last week, but ultimately sputtered in the second half and suffered a 29-15 setback.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 9th

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

New Orleans enters the game as a 3.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 39.5.