What channel is Steelers vs. Ravens on and what is game time for Week 18

The early slate of the Week 18 NFL schedule will feature a battle of two AFC North teams whose playoff hopes are on life support as the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to the Baltimore Ravens.

Pittsburgh (8-7-1) is coming off an emotional Monday Night Football victory over the Browns, a contest that was recognized as the final home game at Heinz Field for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. To sneak into the playoffs, the Steelers need a win along with a Colts loss and the hope that the Raiders-Chargers matchup doesn’t end in a tie.

Baltimore (8-8) has collapsed down the stretch and that can be attributed to the slew of injuries they’ve suffered on both sides of the ball. The most notable of those is an ankle injury that has kept quarterback Lamar Jackson out of action. Baltimore can still sneak into the playoffs but would need a win along with losses by the Chargers, Colts, and Dolphins (or a Dolphins tie).

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 9th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

Baltimore enters the contest as a five-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 41.5.