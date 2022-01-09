What channel is Panthers vs. Bucs on and what is game time for Week 18

The late afternoon slate on the Week 18 NFL schedule brings us to Raymond James Stadium where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Carolina Panthers.

Tampa Bay (12-4) is looking to bolster its playoff seeding with one final victory for officially beginning its title defense. The team is especially looking to close the regular season with a win after dealing with the Antonio Brown saga this past week. The Bucs can clinch the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a win and a Rams loss.

Carolina (5-11) is looking to simply get over the finish line after a miserable end to the season. The Panthers have lost six straight games down the stretch as both injuries and inconsistent quarterback play has doomed them in the late stages of the year.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 9th

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

Tampa Bay enters the game as an eight-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 41.5.