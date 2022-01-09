What channel is Jets vs. Bills on and what is game time for Week 18

We have a Week 18 AFC East showdown that will impact the AFC postseason seeding as the Buffalo Bills play host to the New York Jets in the late-afternoon window.

Buffalo (10-6) is coming off a home victory over the Falcons last week and could clinch itself at least one home playoff game on Sunday. The Bills can clinch the AFC East title with either a win or a Patriots loss.

New York (4-12) is trying to get over the finish line of another bad season, but has looked competitive over the last few weeks. The Jets had the Buccaneers on the ropes last week and could’ve upset the defending champs if they converted a 4th and two with less than a minute left. Instead, they were stuffed and that allowed for Tom Brady to do his usual late-game magic to pull out the win.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 9th

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

Buffalo enters the game as a 16-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 41.5.