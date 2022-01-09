What channel is 49ers vs. Rams on and what is game time for Week 18

The late-afternoon Week 18 slate will bring us an NFC West showdown with plenty of playoff implications as the San Francisco 49ers travel down the coast to face the Los Angeles Rams.

Los Angeles (12-4) looked shaky at times against Baltimore last week, but still managed to come out on top with a 20-19 victory. The Rams have already clinched a playoff spot and could clinch the NFC West title with either a win/tie or a Cardinals loss/tie.

San Francisco (9-7) is knocking on the door of a postseason berth itself and kept itself in the hunt with a 23-7 victory over the Texans last week. The 49ers would clinch the final playoff spot in the NFC with either a win/tie or a Saints loss/tie.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 9th

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

Los Angeles enters the game as a 4.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 44.5.