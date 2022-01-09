What channel is Seahawks vs. Cardinals on and what is game time for Week 18

The late-afternoon shift on the Week 18 NFL schedule will bring us an NFC West showdown in the desert as the Arizona Cardinals play host to the Seattle Seahawks.

Arizona (11-5) managed to stop the bleeding of a three-game losing streak last Sunday when toppling the Cowboys for a much-needed 25-22 road victory. Quarterback Kyler Murray got back into rhythm, throwing for 263 yards and two touchdowns right down the road from his hometown of Allen, TX. The Cardinals have already clinched a playoff spot and could clinch the NFC West title with a win and a Rams loss.

Seattle (6-10) is reaching the finish line of a disappointing 2021 season and enters Sunday with questions over the future of quarterback Russell Wilson with the franchise. The Seahawks demolished the Lions in a 51-29 rout last Sunday, a game where the veteran QB threw for four touchdowns and running back Rashaad Penny ran for 170 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 9th

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

Arizona enters the game as a seven-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 48.