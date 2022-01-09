What channel is Chargers vs. Raiders on and what is game time for Week 18

The final Sunday Night Football matchup of the regular season will bring us a major AFC West battle with playoff implications as the Los Angeles Chargers will travel out to Allegiant Stadium to face the Las Vegas Raiders.

Los Angeles (9-7) shook off an embarrassing loss to the Texans the week prior by dominating the Broncos for a 34-13 victory to keep itself in the postseason hunt. The Chargers can clinch one of the final two playoff spots in the AFC with a win or a tie here.

Las Vegas (9-7) kept itself alive with a critical 23-20 victory over the Colts last Sunday. Kicker Daniel Carlson came up big yet again with his fourth game-winning field goal of the season. The Raiders can clinch a playoff spot with a win, a tie/Colts loss, or a Colts loss/Steelers loss or tie. Got all of that.

Or in the event of a Jacksonville upset of Indianapolis earlier in the day, both teams could qualify for the postseason if they colluded with each other and literally kneeled every to force a tie. That will certainly not happen, but keep that in mind.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 9th

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Los Angeles enters as a three-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 49.5.