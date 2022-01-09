 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What channel is Chargers vs. Raiders on and what is game time for Week 18

The LA Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders face off in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By Nick Simon
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The final Sunday Night Football matchup of the regular season will bring us a major AFC West battle with playoff implications as the Los Angeles Chargers will travel out to Allegiant Stadium to face the Las Vegas Raiders.

Los Angeles (9-7) shook off an embarrassing loss to the Texans the week prior by dominating the Broncos for a 34-13 victory to keep itself in the postseason hunt. The Chargers can clinch one of the final two playoff spots in the AFC with a win or a tie here.

Las Vegas (9-7) kept itself alive with a critical 23-20 victory over the Colts last Sunday. Kicker Daniel Carlson came up big yet again with his fourth game-winning field goal of the season. The Raiders can clinch a playoff spot with a win, a tie/Colts loss, or a Colts loss/Steelers loss or tie. Got all of that.

Or in the event of a Jacksonville upset of Indianapolis earlier in the day, both teams could qualify for the postseason if they colluded with each other and literally kneeled every to force a tie. That will certainly not happen, but keep that in mind.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 9th
Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC

Los Angeles enters as a three-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 49.5.

More From DraftKings Nation