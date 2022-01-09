What channel Jets vs. Bills is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. The game will start at 4:25 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., in Week 18 on Sunday.

The Jets have a chance to deny the Bills an AFC East title on Sunday in the regular-season finale. Of course, that’s dependent on the New England Patriots beating the Miami Dolphins. The Jets would also be sacrificing draft position with a win. New York is tied with three teams at 4-12 entering Week 18 and a loss could help secure a higher draft pick.

If the Bills take care of business, they win the AFC East over the Patriots. Buffalo can also move up in the AFC playoff picture with a win and losses by the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs. Either way, the Bills are in good shape to clinch homefield advantage in at least one round of the postseason.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Jets vs. Bills

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: NYJ +800, BUF -1375