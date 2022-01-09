What channel Colts vs. Jaguars is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars. The game will be played at 1 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida in Week 18.

Win and you’re in. That has to be the Colts’ motto this week. Indianapolis (9-7) suffered a home loss to the Raiders last week but can clinch a playoff spot with a Week 18 win over the Jags. However, the Colts have dropped their previous six games in Jacksonville, a losing streak that dates back to 2015. While the Jaguars (2-14) would enjoy keeping their AFC South rivals out of the postseason, a Jacksonville loss this Sunday would give the franchise the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft for the second consecutive year.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Colts vs. Jaguars

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: IND -1000, JAX +650