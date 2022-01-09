What channel Titans vs. Texans is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans. This game will be played at 1 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas in Week 18.

The Titans (11-5) will be playing to win this Sunday. A victory over the Texans would give Tennessee the top seed in the AFC playoffs as well as its first season with at least 12 wins since 2008. The Titans might also be welcoming back star RB Derrick Henry. He hasn’t played since breaking his foot in Week 8, but he returned to practice this week. Houston (4-12) has won two of its previous three games with rookie quarterback Davis Mills. The Texans notched a Week 11 win in Tennessee, 22-13.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup via CBS Sports if you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Titans vs. Texans

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: TEN -510, HOU +375