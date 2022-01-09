What channel Steelers vs. Ravens is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. This game will be played at 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland in Week 18.

Following a victorious sendoff in Pittsburgh in Week 17, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will lead the Steelers (8-7-1) into Baltimore for what is probably the final game of his NFL career. Pittsburgh is still alive in the playoff race but needs a win plus a Colts loss to the Jaguars in order to qualify. The Ravens (8-8) also need help if they want to make the postseason. Baltimore would clinch a playoff spot with a win plus losses by the Colts, Chargers and Dolphins. If either scenario happens, both teams could still be eliminated if the Chargers-Raiders game ends up in a tie.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Steelers vs. Ravens

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: BAL -220, PIT +180