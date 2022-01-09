What channel Panthers vs. Bucs is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This matchup will get started at 4:25 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Carolina will enter with a 5-11 record and has been out of the postseason race for a while. The Panthers have really struggled offensively especially over the second half of the season, and they will look to avoid their seventh consecutive loss in the regular season finale on Sunday afternoon.

The Buccaneers do not have a chance at taking the No. 1 seed as the Green Bay Packers have already locked that up. Tampa Bay has a 12-4 record and has won six of their last seven games. This will be the first game since last weekend’s Antonio Brown incident, so we’ll see how Tampa Bay comes out of that distraction.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Panthers vs. Bucs

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Buccaneers -380, Panthers +290