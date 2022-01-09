What channel Chargers vs. Raiders is on and how to watch it via live online stream

NBC will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the LA Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Both teams are fighting for a playoff spot and could actually both get in if they tie and the Colts lose to the Jaguars. Otherwise, this becomes a do-or-die situation for these AFC West rivals. The Chargers won the first meeting 28-14 at the start of the season, but the Raiders come in on a three-game winning streak and will have homefield advantage for this primetime contest.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online with NBC Sports Live, NBC Live Stream or with the NBC apps, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, to access the live stream, you need to have a cable log-in. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Chargers vs. Raiders

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream

Moneyline odds: Chargers -155, Raiders +135