How to watch Packers vs. Lions NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions. The game will be played at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan in Week 18.

The Packers (13-3) made easy work of the Kirk Cousins-less Vikings in Week 17, winning 37-10 and locking up the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t play like a bum as he completed 29 of 38 passes for 288 and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Davante Adams caught one of those TDs and piled up 136 yards on 11 receptions. Running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon combined for 139 yards on 22 carries, but it was Dillon who reached the end zone twice. Green Bay has won five straight games in this series, including a 35-17 victory over the Lions in Week 2.

The Lions (2-13-1) got blasted by the Seahawks last week, 51-29. They allowed 170 rushing yards to Rashaad Penny and three receiving touchdowns to DK Metcalf. Tim Boyle threw two touchdowns and three interceptions in his third start at quarterback this season, but with Jared Goff listed as a limited participant during this practice week, it’s not clear as of Thursday who will be under center for Detroit in this game. Rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown scored twice against Seattle and has five touchdowns in his previous five games.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Packers vs. Lions

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: GB -180, TEAM +155