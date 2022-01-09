How to watch Washington vs. Giants NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Washington Football Team and New York Giants. This game will be played at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in Week 18.

The Football Team (6-10) were in the thick of the NFC playoff race before their current four-game losing streak in which they have allowed 32.5 points per game. They were eliminated following their Week 17 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles. WFT did slip past the Giants, 30-29, back in Week 2. New York (4-12) is wrapping up its fifth consecutive losing season and ranks next-to-last in the NFL in yards and points. The Giants have scored a total of 49 points over their previous five games, all losses.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Washington vs. Giants

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: WAS -305, NYG +240