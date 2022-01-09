How to watch Seahawks vs. Cardinals NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Seahawks are at the end of the lost season, and need to figure out what they’ll do in the offseason. Russell Wilson’s future is very much in doubt, especially after he returned from his hand injury and struggled. Seattle will hope to get a win and create some momentum heading into a potentially turbulent offseason.

The Cardinals can get all the way up to the No. 2 seed in the NFC with some help, so they’ll be full systems go in this contest. Arizona got a massive victory over the Cowboys last week and will hope to carry that momentum into this contest and the playoffs. Kyler Murray is back, and DeAndre Hopkins is expected to be good to go for the playoffs.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Cardinals -250, Seahakws +200