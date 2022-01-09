How to watch 49ers vs. Rams NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and LA Rams. The game will begin at 4:25 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in Week 18 on Sunday.

This is one of a few games with meaning in Week 18. The Rams and 49ers are both fighting for either playoff seeding or a berth. Los Angeles has already clinched a spot, but can win the NFC West or lose out to the Arizona Cardinals with a loss. The Niners need a win or a Saints loss to get in as either the 6-seed or 7-seed, depending on what happens with the Eagles.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

49ers vs. Rams

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: SF +175, LAR -210