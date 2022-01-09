How to watch Saints vs. Falcons NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons. The game will begin at 4:25 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, in Week 18 on Sunday.

There are two narratives in this game. One may not even matter in the grand scheme of things. The Saints have an outside shot at sneaking into the playoffs if the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Los Angeles Rams. Both games are being played in the afternoon, so scoreboard watching may come into play. New Orleans can’t jump the Eagles for the 6-seed since Philly beat the Saints earlier in the season.

The other is Falcons’ Kyle Pitts, who can set the rookie record for most receiving yards by a tight end. This record has been held by Mike Ditka for 60 years; Iron Mike had 1,076 yards in a 14-game season by in 1961. Pitts only needs 59 yards to break the record, so you’d think there’s some awareness from QB Matt Ryan and the offense. Expect Pitts to be targeted early and often if he plays.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Saints vs. Falcons

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: NO -190, ATL +160