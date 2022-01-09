How to watch Patriots vs. Dolphins NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins. This matchup will get started at 4:25 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Patriots are tied for the top spot in the AFC East with the Buffalo Bills with a 10-6 record heading into the final weekend of the regular season. New England snapped a two-game losing streak last weekend when they crushed the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Patriots would need to win and have the Bills lose to win the division, and there is still an outside chance they snag the No. 1 seed in the conference if the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans also lost.

The Dolphins are eliminated from playoff contention with an 8-8 record heading into Week 18. Miami went on quite the run with seven consecutive wins to potentially give themselves a chance at reaching the postseason, but that streak ended last weekend when they were smoked by the Titans.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Patriots vs. Dolphins

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Patriots -275, Dolphins +220