How to watch Bengals vs. Browns NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns. This game will be played at 1 p.m. ET at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio in Week 18.

The Bengals (10-6) are the AFC North champions and still have a chance at earning the top seed during the AFC playoffs. But since those chances are very slim, the Bengals have already decided to rest starting quarterback Joe Burrow, who is dealing with a minor knee injury. Brandon Allen will start in his place, and other starters will likely be rested as well. The Bengals will be without running back Joe Mixon, who is on the COVID list. The eliminated Browns (7-9) will also have a backup under center as Case Keenum is scheduled to start in place of Baker Mayfield. Mayfield has been impacted by numerous injuries this season and will undergo surgery on his left (non-throwing) shoulder later this month. Cleveland has won six of the past seven games against its in-state foe.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Bengals vs. Browns

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: CLE -250, CIN +200