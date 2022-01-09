How to watch Bears vs. Vikings NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. This game will be played at 1 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota in Week 18

The Vikings (7-9) were officially eliminated from postseason contention with their Week 17 loss to the Packers. Quarterback Kirk Cousins missed that game after testing positive for COVID-19 during the week, but he is expected to start this Sunday after being activated from the reserve list on Wednesday. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson needs nine catches and 91 receiving yards to reach 200 and 3,000, respectively, through his first two seasons. The Bears (6-10) are looking to end a disappointing season with a three-game winning streak. They defeated the Giants, 29-3, in Week 17, their largest margin of victory this season.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Bears vs. Vikings

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: MIN -235, CHI +190