DeShaun Watson, David Culley decisions could be tied together

The Houston Texans face numerous questions heading into the 2022 offseason, but two top the list. Most notably, the team has to figure out what it wants to do and can do with quarterback DeShaun Watson. Additionally, the team has a decision to make with head coach David Culley.

NFL Network reporters Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport are reporting the organization “will evaluate their entire football operation.” They are going to consider what to do with Culley amidst a drawn-out process for unloading Watson. This isn’t exactly a shocking revelation after a lost season in which they head into Week 18 with a 4-12 record. But the report did offer some helpful details on a Watson timeline.

The Texans are hoping to trade Watson before NFL free agency starts on March 16. Technically the deal cannot be formally executed until the start of the new league year that day, but they will do plenty of talking before then. The issue for getting a deal done is the sexual assault and misconduct accusations he faces. Watson is facing 22 civil accusations and 10 criminal complaints. NFL Network offered up these details:

The Houston prosecutor handling 10 criminal complaints filed against Watson is expected to make clear her stance on any potential charges sometime in the next several weeks and turn over the case to a grand jury, sources say. Depositions have also begun for the 22 women who accused Watson of sexual misconduct in civil court; Watson’s deposition can take place no sooner than Feb. 22 and a pre-trial conference is set for May. Watson has denied wrongdoing.

It’s unclear how quickly the Texans would move on from Culley if they decide to do so. The team stinks, but it’s hard to put too much blame on Culley considering he was brought into a fairly untenable situation. The report includes some leaks about player frustrations around in-game decisions and communication issues, but the whole situation was going to be a mess. This is an organization that has put itself in a massive hole and there’s no reason to think they’ll be able to dig out of it anytime soon with the current management above Culley.