Broncos fire head coach Vic Fangio, per report

The Denver Broncos have fired head coach Vic Fangio, according to NFL Network. The decision comes after the Broncos finished the 2021 season with a 7-10 record.

The Broncos went 7-9 in Fangio’s first season and finished in second place in the AFC West. They followed that up with a 5-11 record last season and 7-10 this year. Denver opened the 2021 season with three straight wins over the Giants, Jaguars, and Jets, but fell to earth in a hurry. They lost four straight to the Ravens, Steelers, Raiders, and Broncos, and it became clear they were not a good football team. They weren’t abysmal, securing upsets of the Cowboys and Chargers, but they closed the season with a four-game losing streak.

The Broncos came into the season with a win total installed at 8.5 and +110 odds to make the playoffs at DraftKings Sportsbook. They were +600 to win the AFC West, +1600 to win the AFC title, and +4500 to win the Super Bowl.

The team finished the season ranked 21st in defensive efficiency and 15th in offensive efficiency. The biggest question is the quarterback position. QB Teddy Bridgewater started most of the year before missing the final three games due to a concussion. Drew Lock is clearly not the answer and so they have to figure out what’s next at the QB position. Bridgewater isn’t a bad quarterback, but he didn’t do nearly enough with a group of pass catchers that included Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, as well as a dynamic backfield of Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams.

The team needs a boost in the trenches. The offensive line ranked 16th in adjusted line yards and 22nd in adjusted sack rate. The defensive line ranked 24th in adjusted line yards and 16th in adjusted sack rate.

What kind of coach is next is anybody’s guess. This is the third opening, along with the Jaguars and Raiders. It is arguably the best of the three for a new head coach.