Which NFL head coaches have been fired heading into 2022 offseason

Each year, the end of the NFL season sees a number of coaching vacancies open as teams look to change the course of their franchise with some new leadership. Whether coaches have been let go due to team performance, or if they were fired due to off-the-field issues, there are already a number of head coach openings in the NFL following the culmination of the 2021 regular season.

Las Vegas Raiders: Jon Gruden

Technically, Gruden wasn’t fired, he “resigned”. Although, this very much feels like an “I quit” before “you’re fired” situation. The Raiders were 3-2 and coming off a Week 5 loss to the Chicago Bears. Gruden had had some comments of his resurface where he had made racist remarks about the NFLPA’s executive director. Before that situation could really get resolved, The New York Times released detailed emails of Gruden’s in which he made misogynistic and racist comments. Hours later, Gruden resigned. Rich Bisaccia was named as the Raiders interim head coach and he had been serving as the team's assistant head coach and special teams coordinator. Bisaccia has led them to a 9-7 record with the team needing a win to get into the playoffs.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Urban Meyer

Unlike Gruden, Meyer certainly was fired. In his first year as the head coach of the team, it quickly became “what is this guy gonna do next?” From not flying back with the team after an away game to a video of him with his hand on the hip of a younger woman at a bar, it seemed like a matter of time before Meyer was canned. It was reported that wide receiver Marvin Jones had to be persuaded to come back to the team facility due to Meyer’s very public criticism of his team and receivers. The final straw was when former kicker Josh Lambo alleged that Meyer had physically kicked him in the league during warmups of a preseason game. Meyer ended up going 2-11 with the team. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell has served as the interim coach to finish out the year.

Denver Broncos: Vic Fangio

The Broncos' 2021 season is officially over as they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, January 8th. This brought their season record to 7-10 and they finish in last place of the AFC West and head coach Vic Fangio has been fired. Fangio was hired after the 2018 season and in his three years as the team’s head coach, he had a 19-30 record. The Broncos have finished last in their division in the last two seasons. Prior to his tenure with the Broncos, Fangio had served as the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014 and the Chicago Bears from 2015-2018.