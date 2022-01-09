NFL weather forecast for Week 18 Ravens-Steelers game, what it means for fantasy and betting

The Ravens and Steelers both have a slim chance of getting into the playoffs with a win, so they will go all out to do so. But it does look like they’ll also be fighting the elements in this matchup, as rain is in the area.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Ravens vs. Steelers in Week 18

Rain is moving into the Baltimore area as we speak and will be around for the whole game. It will vary in intensity though. The harder it rains, the harder it will be on the offenses. Temperatures will be around 40 degrees with winds around 10 mph, so it’s not going to be a pleasant rain in any way.

☔️ Rain moving in to BAL. Wouldn’t call it a downpour, but it’s enough to get the field and the ball nice and slick. https://t.co/1Hr4WptYbY pic.twitter.com/kO8IlP67tR — Kevin Roth (@KevinRothWx) January 9, 2022

Fantasy/betting implications

The rain will likely slow down scoring depending on how hard it is coming down