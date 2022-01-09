NFL standings, Week 18: Final NFC East standings, playoff berths at the end of the regular season

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles have made it out of the NFC East this season to clinch a playoff spot, while the Washington Football Team and New York Giants head into the offseason with a lot of questions. The Cowboys did have some hiccups late in the season but managed to hold onto the division lead and closed out the year with a big win over the Eagles. Philadelphia was able to do enough to sneak in as a wild-card team in a top-heavy NFC.

The Giants can make some significant changes to their roster with the draft capital they have, but the biggest question mark will be the quarterback situation. The same is true in Washington, with Taylor Heinicke struggling down the stretch in key moments. Here’s a look at the final standings for the NFC East in the 2021 NFL season.

NFC East