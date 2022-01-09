 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Breaking down the NFL standings at the end of the regular season

The NFL is almost finished with Week 18 and the 2021-22 regular season. We break down the standings as the league heads toward the playoffs.

By David Fucillo
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans
Ryan Tannehill of the Tennessee Titans throws the ball during warm-ups before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

The 2021 NFL regular season has come to a close, putting a wrap on the first 17-game regular season in league history. The Cincinnati Bengals completed a turnaround by going from worst to first in the division, which typically happens in at least one grouping every season. The Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs maintained their grasp on their respective divisions, while the defending champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers followed up their Super Bowl season with another strong campaign.

Below are the eight divisional standings after 18 weeks of football. We’ll update with results as Sunday and Monday close out. *=clinched playoff berth; **=clinched division ***=clinched conference

AFC East

  1. Buffalo Bills, 10-6*
  2. New England Patriots, 10-6*
  3. Miami Dolphins, 8-8 — eliminated
  4. New York Jets, 4-12 — eliminated

AFC North

  1. Cincinnati Bengals, 10-7**
  2. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8-7-1
  3. Baltimore Ravens, 8-8
  4. Cleveland Browns, 8-9 — eliminated

AFC South

  1. Tennessee Titans, 12-5***
  2. Indianapolis Colts, 9-8
  3. Houston Texans, 4-13 — eliminated
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars, 3-14 — eliminated

AFC West

  1. Kansas City Chiefs, 12-5**
  2. Los Angeles Chargers, 9-7
  3. Las Vegas Raiders, 9-7
  4. Denver Broncos, 7-10 — eliminated

NFC East

  1. Dallas Cowboys, 12-5**
  2. Philadelphia Eagles, 9-8*
  3. Washington Football Team, 7-10 — eliminated
  4. New York Giants, 4-13 — eliminated

NFC North

  1. Green Bay Packers, 13-3***
  2. Minnesota Vikings, 8-9 — eliminated
  3. Chicago Bears, 6-11 — eliminated
  4. Detroit Lions, 3-13-1 — eliminated

NFC South

  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 12-4**
  2. New Orleans Saints, 8-8
  3. Atlanta Falcons, 7-9 — eliminated
  4. Carolina Panthers, 5-11 — eliminated

NFC West

  1. Los Angeles Rams, 12-4*
  2. Arizona Cardinals, 11-5*
  3. San Francisco 49ers, 9-7
  4. Seattle Seahawks, 6-10 — eliminated

More From DraftKings Nation