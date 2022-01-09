 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL standings, Week 18: Final NFC West standings, playoff berths at the end of the regular season

The NFC West has wrapped up the 2021-22 regular season. We break down the standings and playoff implications following Week 18.

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half at SoFi Stadium.
The NFC West was one of the toughest divisions in football in the 2021 season, with the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers all putting themselves in playoff contention. The Seattle Seahawks might have also been in contention if Russell Wilson didn’t suffer a hand injury during the season.

The Rams and Cardinals secured a playoff spot heading into the final week but were battling for seeding. The 49ers need a win over LA to get into the postseason, while Seattle was playing for pride. The Rams lost to the 49ers, sending San Francisco to the postseason. Arizona lost, meaning the Rams win the NFC West. It was a wild finish for one of the best divisions in football.

Here’s a look at the final standings in the NFC West for the 2021 NFL season.

NFC West

  1. Los Angeles Rams, 12-5
  2. Arizona Cardinals, 11-6
  3. San Francisco 49ers, 10-7
  4. Seattle Seahawks, 6-10 — eliminated

