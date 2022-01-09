NFL standings, Week 18: Final NFC North standings, playoff berths at the end of the regular season

The Green Bay Packers maintained their dominance in the NFC North, winning the division by a country mile and securing the conference’s No. 1 seed in the process. The Packers will look to break through in what is their consecutive playoff berth under head coach Matt LaFleur.

The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears went through middling seasons and both franchises might be making big changes across the board at the end of the year. While there are promising pieces on both teams, the total package was not able to contend with the rest of the middle of the conference. Expect both the Vikings and Bears to be busy this offseason.

The Detroit Lions might not have gotten the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft with their late season surge but the team does have some good players to build around. The Lions are likely to see some positive regression with their record in close games, which will lead to some improvement in the years to come.

Here’s a look at the final standings in the NFC North for the 2021 season.

NFC North