NFL standings, Week 18: Final NFC South standings, playoff berths at the end of the regular season

The NFC South belonged to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, with Tom Brady leading the charge for the defending Super Bowl champions. Tampa Bay ran through the division comfortably for the most part, although the New Orleans Saints continued to give them problems. The Saints suffered some significant injuries but still managed to remain competitive and could be a team to watch next season.

The Atlanta Falcons were able to overcome a rough start to complete a decent season in Arthur Smith’s first year as head coach. The team had to deal with some injuries and Calvin Ridley’s absence, but Cordarrelle Patterson might be the find of the season. The Carolina Panthers have decided to keep Matt Rhule around for next year but he’ll need to show improvement after another down season.

Here’s a look at the final standings for the NFC South in the 2021 season.

NFC South