NFL standings, Week 18: Final AFC East standings, playoff berths at the end of the regular season

The AFC East has wrapped up the 2021-22 regular season. We break down the standings and playoff implications following Week 18.

By TeddyRicketson
NFL: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen leaps from an attempted tackle by New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium.
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills won the AFC East for the second straight season but needed the final week of the season to hold off the surging New England Patriots. Bill Belichick’s squad appeared to have taken the lead in the division for good entering the final stretch but lost to the Colts and Miami Dolphins to open up a path for the Bills. Both teams have made the postseason.

The Dolphins were 1-7 but managed to finish 9-8 after a tremendous run to close out the season. Brian Flores will likely be back, as will Tua Tagovailoa. Jaylen Waddle, who set the record for most receptions by rookie, appears to be one of the cornerstones of this offense for years to come.

The New York Jets were in a rebuilding year and appear to have their quarterback, running back and top receiver locked in with Zach Wilson, Michael Carter and Elijah Moore. It’ll be interesting to see how the team fills out the roster around these guys.

Here’s a look at the final standings in the AFC East for the 2021 season.

AFC East

  1. Buffalo Bills, 11-6
  2. New England Patriots, 10-7
  3. Miami Dolphins, 9-8 — eliminated
  4. New York Jets, 4-13 — eliminated

