NFL standings, Week 18: Final AFC North standings, playoff berths at the end of the regular season

The Cincinnati Bengals completed a turnaround in 2021, going from worst to first in the AFC North. Joe Burrow and rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase will take all the headlines, but Joe Mixon was a force all season and Tee Higgins emerged as a strong complementary receiver in Cincinnati’s offense.

The Pittsburgh Steelers secured another winning season in what is Ben Roethlisberger’s final campaign but managed to leave their playoff fate out of their own hands. The Steelers did get a win in the final week to keep their chances alive. The same applies for Baltimore Ravens, although they had to deal with significant injuries across the board from the preseason when running back J.K. Dobbins went down. With Lamar Jackson sidelined during the stretch run, it was hard to see Baltimore being a big playoff threat.

The Cleveland Browns finished last in the division and there will be questions about Baker Mayfield’s future with the franchise. He’s set to return in 2022, but there will be a very short leash for the former No. 1 overall pick.

Here’s a look at the final standings in the AFC North.

AFC North