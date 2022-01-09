NFL standings, Week 18: Final AFC South standings, playoff berths at the end of the regular season

The Tennessee Titans withstood several big injuries to ultimately clinch the AFC South division in 2021. The Titans saw Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown and Julio Jones miss significant time during the season but managed to rely on Ryan Tannehill and their defense to secure a playoff spot.

The Indianapolis Colts stumbled in a big way in Week 18, losing to the Jaguars in a game that would have secured a playoff berth. The Colts can still clinch a wild card spot, but need considerable help. They managed to have a fantastic season from MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor in the backfield. QB Carson Wentz impressed for stretches, but blew it in a big spot in the team’s regular season finale.

UPDATE: The Colts have been eliminated from playoff contention after the Steelers beat the Ravens in overtime.

The Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars were at the bottom of the standings, and they’re both going to continue rebuilds during the offseason. The Jaguars secured the No. 1 overall pick while also parting ways with Urban Meyer, who looked completely out of place in the NFL.

Here’s a look at the final standings in the AFC South.

AFC South