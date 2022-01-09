Cooper Kupp has chance to break Calvin Johnson’s NFL receiving record in Week 18 vs. 49ers

Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp enters the final week of the 2021 regular season with multiple shots at history. Kupp is 12 receptions shy of the NFL’s all-time mark, set by Saints WR Michael Thomas (149) back in 2019. The other record Kupp can break is for single-season receiving yards, a record held by former Lions wideout Calvin Johnson, who had 1,964 yards back in 2012. Kupp needs 136 receiving yards vs. the 49ers to set the mark. Below we’ll be keeping an eye on Kupp’s progress and whether or not he’s hit one or both records.

Cooper Kupp record chasing update

First quarter — Kupp already has a long reception for 46 yards from Matt Stafford early in the game. That bodes well for him going for 136 yards. Still a ton of time left.

The Rams enter Week 18 with something to play for, plus the potential at denying the 49ers a playoff spot. Los Angeles can clinch the NFC West title with a win or a Arizona Cardinals loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Rams can also clinch the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a win.