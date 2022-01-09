Which teams have a first round bye in the 2022 NFL playoffs?

The 2022 NFL playoff picture is complete and we now know the seeding of each team in the post-season. The No. 1 seed of each conference sees several benefits as a result of their success on the season, including a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the post-season.

The Green Bay Packers locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the third-straight season in Week 17 with a 27-point victory over the Minnesota Vikings. The AFC’s No. 1 seed belonged to the Titans ahead of the week, though it remained in play for the Chiefs with their win on Saturday. The Tennessee Titans secured the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a win over the Texans on Sunday.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC means the road to the Super Bowl will be coming through Lambeau Field. Green Bay started off the season with 38-3 road loss to the New Orleans Saints. However, the Packers proceeded to rip off seven-straight wins, putting them at 7-1.

Then after a close road loss to the Chiefs in Week 9, Green Bay went 6-2 in their last eight games to end the season at 13-4. The Packers will now await to see who advances from Super Wildcard Weekend.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans somehow clinched the No. 1 seed, despite not having superstar running back Derrick Henry since Week 8. At that point of the season, Tennessee had a record of 6-2 and they were amidst a four-game winning streak.

Without Henry, the Titans rallied to go 6-3 in the final nine games of the season, thanks to the play of their defense and running game led by D’Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hillard. The Titans ended the season with a 28-25 win over the Houston Texans.