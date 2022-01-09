Jaguars fan responds to in-stadium trivia game with ‘d) Fire Baalke’

The Jacksonville Jaguars are giving the Indianapolis Colts a tough time in Week 18, but that’s not the most important thing going on at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. Jaguars fans are fed up with Shad Khan’s ownership and have taken to wearing clown outfits with a mustache that looks like it belongs to the owner.

On Sunday in the team’s season finale, clowns showed up in force with a recurring “Fire Baalke!” chant. Trent Baalke is the team’s general manager and has drawn the ire of the fans amidst a generally subpar running of the team’s football operations.

During a game break, the Jaguars’ game ops team ran the kind of in-game stadium trivia that has become a regular feature. However, this time things went south in a hurry. A fan was given three options for an answer as a, b, and c. The fan decided to answer with d and gave a “Fire Baalke!” Suffice to say, it fired up the fans.

Baalke’s future remains unclear in Jacksonville. The initial thought was he would work in conjunction with Urban Meyer’s replacement, but that thinking might be changing. Numerous reports suggest his job is not safe at the moment.