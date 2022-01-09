Mike Evans officially has 8th straight season with 1,000 receiving yards

Mike Evans made NFL history on Sunday as the only receiver to have 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first eight seasons in the league. After coming up with a five-yard reception to break the 1,000 receiving yard mark in the third quarter, Evans suffered an arm injury. His return to the game is questionable, but if he is dealing with any kind of serious injury, the Bucs are in trouble.

With that catch, Evans officially tied for the third-most seasons in a row with 1,000 or more receiving yards, joining the company of Chris Carter, Marvin Harrison and Torrey Holt. Holt is the only wide receiver of the bunch who hasn’t been inducted to the NFL Hall of Fame. Only wide receivers Jerry Rice and Tim Brown had a longer streak in their NFL careers, and both finished their careers as fixtures in Canton, Ohio.

WRs with 8 straight seasons of 1,000+ receiving yards

Jerry Rice (11)

Tim Brown (9)

Chris Carter (8)

Marvin Harrison (8)

Torrey Holt (8)

Mike Evans (8)