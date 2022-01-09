Rob Gronkowski picks up $1 million in bonuses in fourth quarter of Week 18

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers position as the NFC South Champions was never in doubt entering the first Week 18 ever in NFL history, future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski made a nice chunk of change on Sunday as well.

Gronk needed seven catches and 85 receiving yards to earn a $500,000 bonus for each, as he had contract incentives built-in: 55 catches during the 2021 season, as well as 650 receiving yards.

Gronk entered the game, his 12th of the season, with 48 receptions for 565 yards and six touchdowns. But a quick route to the Panthers 20-yard line for seven yards with 6:29 left in the fourth quarter was enough to get him over the hump.

It was clear Gronkowski’s teammates were aware what was on the line, and could be seen celebrating and high-fiving their popular teammate once he crossed the threshold. And it’s a nice bonus for a player that still is one of the better tight ends in the NFL in his 10th season.