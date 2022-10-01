Start time, how to watch Vikings vs. Saints in NFL Week 4

The Minnesota Vikings (2-1) and New Orleans Saints (1-2) travel to London on Sunday in Week 4. Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, UK. Amazon Prime Video will be streaming broadcasting this week’s matchup.

Following their Week 1 win over the Packers, the Vikings were expected to be a team to beat in the NFC. But their hype quickly died down after their big loss to the Eagles. Justin Jefferson is a name to watch for this week as he’s combined for nine receptions and 62 yards over the past two games. The Vikings need to get him the ball more.

The Saints have been rough. The offense hasn’t been able to get anything going, and it seems that Jameis Winston’s injury is seriously bothering him. Winston and WR Michael Thomas have already been ruled out. In two games, Kamara has rushed for 100 yards, but has yet to get in the end zone. Watch out for him this week, as I think we’ll see a breakout performance.

Vikings vs. Saints: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 2

Game time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network

Broadcast map

The Vikings are set as 3-point favorites to get the win, priced at -145 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Saints sit at +125, while the total score is set at 43.5.